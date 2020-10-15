Crewe hope for a return to action as they prepare to host Blackpool
Crewe hope to be in a position to host Blackpool in Sky Bet League One on Saturday after being further hit by coronavirus in the past week.
The Railwaymen were forced to postpone their game against Oxford for a second time on Tuesday after positive tests for Covid-19 within the club.
Summer signing Donervon Daniels is doubtful after suffering a muscular injury in the win over Wigan last Saturday.
Fellow defender Olly Lancashire is hoping to be back in contention after a thigh complaint.
Blackpool defender James Husband is available again after suspension.
The 26-year-old has served a one-match ban for his sending off in the home loss to Lincoln.
New signing Daniel Gretarsson could make his debut after last week’s defeat by Ipswich came too soon for the Icelandic defender.
Arsenal loanee Dan Ballard is back in contention after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland.