Crewe and Wigan have players missing due to positive coronavirus tests
Crewe will be without three of their players for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan after they returned positive Covid-19 tests.
Omar Beckles tested positive last week, with another two unnamed players confirmed to have tested positive on Tuesday.
Donervon Daniels is in line for his Crewe league debut after featuring in the EFL Trophy against Newcastle Under-21s last week.
Chris Porter is still recovering from a heel injury and Olly Lancashire has suffered another setback.
Wigan will be without Nathan Cameron and Adam Long for their trip to Crewe.
The duo tested positive for coronavirus and will have to isolate from the rest of the squad for 10 days.
Defender Tom Pearce recovered from a calf injury in time to play against Port Vale on Tuesday, but missed the weekend’s match against Doncaster.
Wigan have recorded two successive victories in League One and manager John Sheridan will be hoping their on-the-pitch form continues amid their financial turmoil.