Crawley sign midfielder Henry Burnett on one-year deal

By NewsChain Sport
10:57am, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Crawley have signed former Southend midfielder Henry Burnett on a one-year deal.

Burnett was a regular for Southend’s Under-23s last season before completing the campaign on loan at Tonbridge Angels.

He was released by Southend at the end of the season but has been offered a chance by Crawley after impressing in training.

Head Coach John Yems said on the club website: “We are delighted to welcome Henry to the club, he has impressed us over the last few weeks and during the friendly with Watford in pre-season.

“I wish him all the best during his time at the club.”

