Crawley set to name unchanged squad for Morecambe visit
Crawley manager John Yems has no new injury concerns ahead of his side’s Saturday clash with Morecambe.
The only expected absentee is 23-year-old forward Reece Grego-Cox, who has been sidelined since the tail-end of last season with an unspecified injury.
Yems could debut new signing Henry Burnett, who joined the club on a one-year deal on Tuesday.
The midfielder was released by Southend at the end of last season after a loan spell at tier-six side Tonbridge Angels.
League-leaders Morecambe have a full complement of players ahead of the fixture.
Manager Derek Adams has led his squad to four wins from five games this season, their only loss a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of second-placed Cambridge.
An unchanged squad could therefore be selected, with Adam Phillips poised to provide his fifth goal of the season across all competitions.
Cole Stockton, Alex Kenyon and Aaron Wildig can all expect to keep their places after each contributing to the Shrimps’ 3-2 defeat of Oldham last Saturday.