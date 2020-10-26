Crawley set to be unchanged against Tranmere
Crawley boss John Yems is set to have an unchanged squad for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Tranmere.
The Red Devils are expected to once again be unable to call on Ashley Nadesan, who has been missing since being injured during the win over Morecambe on October 17.
Reece Grego-Cox has been absent since last season and remains sidelined.
Crawley have been linked with signing reality TV star Mark Wright, but despite Yems stating “never say never” in response, a deal has not been made ahead of Tuesday’s contest.
Tranmere are again likely to be without Manny Monthe with the defender struggling with a knee injury.
Stefan Payne (groin) is a definite absentee, while Morgan Ferrier (hamstring) is also unlikely to feature.
Corey Blackett-Taylor was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Southend.
The midfielder is working his way back from a hamstring injury and could feature at the People’s Pension Stadium.