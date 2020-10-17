Crawley end Morecambe’s winning run in emphatic fashion
Crawley substitute Max Watters scored twice on his league debut as the Reds ran out 4-0 winners over high-flying Morecambe, whose run of three successive wins came to a shuddering halt.
George Francomb and Tyler Frost got the other Crawley goals as Morecambe collapsed after a goalless first half.
Crawley made two changes with Sam Matthews and Jack Powell being drafted into their midfield and the Reds threatened just before the half-hour when Harry Davis made an important clearance after Tom Nichols and Ashley Nadesan had combined.
Morecambe had a let off after 38 minutes when Nichols set up former Reading midfielder Frost, but he put an angled shot wide.
Veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris came to Crawley`s rescue shortly before the interval by parrying a goal-bound drive from Ryan Cooney.
The introduction of striker Watters for the second half pepped up Crawley and his good work led to defender Francomb giving the Reds the lead after 52 minutes.
Francomb rifled home his second goal of the season in fine style from the edge of the area after a lay-off by Matthews.
Former Doncaster man Watters got in on the act to double the hosts’ advantage by heading in a Powell cross at the far post after 67 minutes.
Watters struck again four minutes later to make it 3-0 with a simple finish to cash in on a poor back pass by Sam Lavelle.
It got worse for Morecambe after 76 minutes when Frost grabbed his first goal for Crawley with a smart shot on the turn.
Crawley substitute Tarryn Allarakhia smashed a shot against the post in the last minute as the hosts finished in complete command.