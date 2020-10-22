Crawley boss John Yems charged by FA following referee comments
Crawley manager John Yems has been charged with a breach of Football Association rules after he called referee Trevor Kettle “incompetent” earlier this month.
Yems spoke out after his side’s 2-0 Sky Bet League Two defeat to Cheltenham on October 10, saying he was “disappointed” with the officials.
“The referee (Trevor Kettle) was so incompetent it was unbelievable,” Yems said.
That resulted in an FA charge on Thursday, with Yems given until Monday to respond.
“Crawley Town FC’s manager, John Yems, has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the EFL League Two fixture against Cheltenham Town FC on Saturday 10 October 2020,” an FA spokesperson said.
“It is alleged that his comments in a post-match interview constitute improper conduct in that they question the integrity of the match official and/or were personally offensive and/or bring the game into disrepute.
“John Yems has until Monday 26 October 2020 to respond.”