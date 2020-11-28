Coventry deserved late equaliser at Norwich – Mark Robins

Coventry manager Mark Robins felt justice had been done after a seeing a late equaliser from Max Biamou earn his side a 1-1 draw at Championship leaders Norwich

Just one minute of normal time remained at Carrow Road when Ryan Giles’ cross from the left found Tyler Walker, who guided the ball to fellow substitute Biamou to apply an emphatic finishing touch from close range.

Norwich had led through Mario Vrancic’s 27th-minute penalty after visiting goalkeeper Ben Wilson was adjudged to have brought down Przemyslaw Placheta in the box.

Robins was adamant referee Keith Stroud was wrong to point to the spot – and felt Biamou’s late strike was well-earned.

“The goal we scored at the end was deserved, there’s no doubt about that,” the Sky Blues boss said.

“The penalty wasn’t a penalty. Ben has clearly come out and got the ball – then the momentum of their player has gone into him so really it should have been a foul for us.

“The goal we scored at the end he gave it a bit of time, there was a foul on Tyler, but their player played Max on and he gets up off the floor and sticks it in the net.

“We hit the post prior to that and were on top for a lot of that second half.”

Norwich went into the game with 13 players unavailable but Robins still felt his side did well to come away with something from the game.

He said: “They had a lot of quality out but they were in the Premier League last season and have two first teams really so it was still a very tough game for us.

“The spirit and character of the lads was first class and some of the play was good too.

“We showed good bravery, put in a really good shift and that gave us the chance to get the equaliser which we did in the end.

“It’s a good result and keeps us ticking along nicely after the win in midweek.”

Norwich remained top of the Championship after closest rivals Bournemouth also drew, while the point extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

And manager Daniel Farke was not too downhearted as he reflected on a draw for his injury hit team.

“With all the injuries we have I don’t think too many people would have expected us to take seven points from nine since the international break,” he said.

“It has been a good effort from the lads and it is good that we are now 10 games unbeaten and in a top-class position in the table.

“Obviously to concede so late is very disappointing but I can’t really complain too much. We have done well recently with the number of players we have out and today we were up against a good side who made it very difficult for us.

“A defensive mistake cost us in the end – but I can’t be too critical of the lads because they have done really well recently in difficult circumstances.”

England Under-21s defender Max Aarons picked up an injury in the lead-up to Coventry’s equaliser and limped out of the game.

“Max took a bang on his lower shin and it was very painful for him. It is too early to say any more but hopefully it is not too serious,” Farke said.