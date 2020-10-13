Courtney Duffus earns Yeovil a point at Halifax
21:58pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Yeovil remain winless in the National League this season after a 1-1 draw with FC Halifax at The Shay.
Jeff King handed Halifax a sixth-minute lead as he smashed in the loose ball before Martin Woods was denied a second by a fine save from Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith.
Rhys Murphy fired wide at the start of the second half for Yeovil but Courtney Duffus capitalised on a poor header to lob home goalkeeper Sam Johnson for the leveller in the 53rd minute.
Smith denied Kieran Green and Gevaro Nepomuceno and Johnson made a brilliant double save to keep out Charlie Lee and Matt Warburton.
Substitute Joe Quigley nearly marked his Yeovil debut with a late winner but his header went just wide.