Courtney Duffus earns Yeovil a point at Halifax

By NewsChain Sport
21:58pm, Tue 13 Oct 2020
Yeovil remain winless in the National League this season after a 1-1 draw with FC Halifax at The Shay.

Jeff King handed Halifax a sixth-minute lead as he smashed in the loose ball before Martin Woods was denied a second by a fine save from Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith.

Rhys Murphy fired wide at the start of the second half for Yeovil but Courtney Duffus capitalised on a poor header to lob home goalkeeper Sam Johnson for the leveller in the 53rd minute.

Smith denied Kieran Green and Gevaro Nepomuceno and Johnson made a brilliant double save to keep out Charlie Lee and Matt Warburton.

Substitute Joe Quigley nearly marked his Yeovil debut with a late winner but his header went just wide.

