Connor Randall: Ross County still buzzing from Celtic win despite Rangers loss

Connor Randall insists Ross County are still on a high from their Celtic Park shock despite being hammered by Rangers last weekend.

The Staggies became the first side in 36 attempts to dump the Hoops out of a domestic tournament with their Betfred Cup stunner a fortnight ago.

But they were unable to make it an Old Firm double as Steven Gerrard’s rampant Rangers cantered to a 4-0 win in Dingwall.

However, defender Randall says County’s confidence levels were sent soaring when they ended Celtic’s four-year reign of domestic supremacy and they can cling to that self-belief when they head to Aberdeen on Saturday.

He said: “It was a massive result winning at Parkhead and we can still take confidence from it.

“Obviously we tried to take that into the Rangers game on Sunday but we didn’t get the result we were hoping for.

“But we can still look back on the things we did well at Celtic and try to implement that in future games.

“It will be another tough game away from home on Saturday at Aberdeen but if we can take the positives from the things we’ve done well this season and keep plugging away then hopefully that will help us put the points on the board that we need.

“We’re not going to focus too much on their form, we’ll concentrate on ourselves. But in this league, anyone can beat anyone.

“We’ve got to go into the weekend confident. We believe in what we can do. We maybe haven’t got the results we’ve deserved at times this season but the important thing it to keep going.”

County sit second bottom of the Premiership and no wonder given the only side to have scored less than their 10-goal haul this term is basement boys St Mirren.

Stuart Kettlewell’s men have only managed to hit the back of the net from open play twice all season – and one of them was an own goal by the Buddies’ Nathan Sheron.

Randall should have added to that tally on Sunday but missed a glorious chance to hand the Staggies a lifeline at 2-0 down when he blazed over Allan McGregor’s goal at the back post.

But the former Liverpool youngster says it is not time to press the panic button over their troubles in front of goal.

“It was a big chance against Rangers and I obviously look back and think I should have scored,” he admitted.

“But I wouldn’t say we are concerned about scoring goals just yet. We do know we need to start tucking away the chances we are creating, especially as we have missed some good chances this season.

“We can see that and we’re all aware of that. We just have to keep plugging away and we know it will turn.

“If you’re not creating, that is more of a concern but at the same time we know we do have to take the chances we make.”