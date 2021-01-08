Connal Trueman returns to Birmingham following Wimbledon loan spell
18:20pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Connal Trueman has returned to parent club Birmingham after making 22 appearances on loan.
The 24-year-old joined the Dons for the season in August and has played in all but one of the club’s 20 League One fixtures to date this season, although they have lost four of the last five.
However, his stay has now been cut short.
Manager Glyn Hodges told the club’s official website: “Connal fitted in well with our players and staff. He did well for us during his loan spell and we thank Connal for his contribution.
“Other goalkeepers, including Aaron Ramsdale, have done well in their careers after leaving us, and we will be watching Connal’s progress. We wish him every success.”