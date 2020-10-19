Colchester without Martell Taylor-Crossdale but Luke Gambin could return
Colchester will not be able to call on Martell Taylor-Crossdale for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Forest Green.
The 20-year-old Fulham loanee has returned to his parent club, having made just one appearance in the EFL Trophy after joining on a season-long deal in September.
Luke Gambin could be in line for a place in the starting XI, having been on the bench on Saturday after returning from international duty with Malta.
Miles Welch-Hayes came off the bench in that match against Carlisle following his return from a muscle injury and could return to the starting line-up.
Forest Green will continue to be without four players after a player tested positive for Covid-19 last week.
Dan Sweeney, Matty Stevens, Jordan Moore-Taylor and Nicky Cadden all missed their side’s 1-0 victory over Stevenage and remain unavailable.
It remains to be seen whether captain Carl Winchester will feature after he failed a concussion test before the Stevenage clash.