Colchester without Martell Taylor-Crossdale but Luke Gambin could return

Colchester’s Luke Gambin could return to the starting line-up after playing for Malta on international duty
Colchester’s Luke Gambin could return to the starting line-up after playing for Malta on international duty - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:38pm, Mon 19 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Colchester will not be able to call on Martell Taylor-Crossdale for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Forest Green.

The 20-year-old Fulham loanee has returned to his parent club, having made just one appearance in the EFL Trophy after joining on a season-long deal in September.

Luke Gambin could be in line for a place in the starting XI, having been on the bench on Saturday after returning from international duty with Malta.

Miles Welch-Hayes came off the bench in that match against Carlisle following his return from a muscle injury and could return to the starting line-up.

Forest Green will continue to be without four players after a player tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Dan Sweeney, Matty Stevens, Jordan Moore-Taylor and Nicky Cadden all missed their side’s 1-0 victory over Stevenage and remain unavailable.

It remains to be seen whether captain Carl Winchester will feature after he failed a concussion test before the Stevenage clash.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Colchester

Preview

PA