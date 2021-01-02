Colchester-Tranmere clash called off due to coronavirus

Colchester's game with Tranmere has been postponed (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
14:09pm, Sat 02 Jan 2021
Colchester’s home game with Tranmere was called off barely an hour before the scheduled 3pm kick-off due to “Covid-19 issues in both squads”.

The hosts announced the postponement in a brief statement on their website.

It read: “The game between Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers has been postponed.

“The postponement has been necessary due to COVID-19 issues in both squads and a date for the rearranged game will be announced in due course.”

