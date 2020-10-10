Colchester sign striker Josh Bohui
14:07pm, Sat 10 Oct 2020
Colchester have announced the signing of striker Josh Bohui.
The 21-year-old, who is in the squad to face Walsall on Saturday, mutually terminated his contract with NAC Breda earlier this week after moving to Holland in 2019.
Before that Bohui spent three years in the youth set-up at Manchester United following the disbandment of the Brentford Academy.
He made three appearances for England Under-17s during the 2015-16 season and remains eligible for both France and Ivory Coast.