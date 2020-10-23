Colchester could restore Ben Stevenson for Harrogate clash
Colchester could restore Ben Stevenson to their starting line-up for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Harrogate following the midfielder’s recovery from a groin injury.
Stevenson is back in full training after missing Colchester’s last two games and should be available on Saturday, but U’s head coach Steve Ball may opt to keep faith with Harry Pell and Noah Chilvers in the centre of the pitch.
Fellow midfielder Tom Lapslie has not featured all season after having knee surgery in the summer but is close to making a comeback in the next couple of weeks after taking part in first-team training.
Left-back Ryan Clampin is also nearing a return following a knee injury.
Harrogate forward Aaron Martin is hoping to recover in time after sustaining a knock in the midweek win at Grimsby.
Martin, signed from Guiseley in March, was withdrawn late in the game but is expected to prove his fitness.
Boss Simon Weaver has no other new injury problems and will be choosing from the same squad.
Former Huddersfield and Blackburn striker Jon Stead is pushing for a start, while forward Jack Muldoon should resume after scoring six goals in five league games this season.