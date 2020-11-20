Clevid Dikamona will miss Kilmarnock’s clash against Ross County

By NewsChain Sport
9:31am, Fri 20 Nov 2020
Clevid Dikamona has stepped up his return to fitness but will not feature for Kilmarnock as they host Ross County on Saturday.

The former Hearts defender – who suffered a worrying foot injury last month against Hibs – has taken his first light running steps this week but is not yet back in full training.

Boss Alex Dyer has a couple of minor knocks but was keeping his cards close to his chest.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has a number of injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s trip to Rugby Park.

Ross Draper (calf), Michael Gardyne (ankle), Oli Shaw (groin) and Connor Randall (hamstring) are all nursing knocks which could rule them out of the Ayrshire showdown.

But Kettlewell is hopeful Cal Morris will be fit after the defender stepped up his return from a calf injury with a late run-out against Betfred Cup opponents Stirling Albion last weekend.

