Clean bill of health for Portsmouth ahead of MK Dons visit
Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has no injury concerns ahead of his squad’s League One clash with MK Dons on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Alex Bass has recently been sidelined due to an ankle injury, with Craig MacGillivray deputising in his absence.
However, Bass returned to action when Pompey defeated Southend 3-0 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday and seems likely to retain his place.
Jackett also has the option of selecting Danish keeper Rasmus Nicolaisen, who joined late last month and is yet to make his debut.
MK Dons boss Russell Martin may be forced to make changes due to a number of absences amongst his squad.
Defender Daniel Harvie will be unavailable as he represents Scotland Under-21s over the international break.
Fellow defender Regan Poole will be absent for the same reason after he was selected for the Wales Under-21 team.
Warren O’Hora and Sam Nombe are both doubtful having left the pitch injured during Tuesday’s victory at Stevenage, with Ben Gladwin and Kieran Agard also on the injury list.