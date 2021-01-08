Ciaron Brown hails ‘remarkable’ Livingston progress

Ciaron Brown has described the progress Livingston have made since he arrived in West Lothian for his first loan spell as “remarkable”.

The 22-year-old defender is enjoying his third temporary move from Cardiff, the first starting in January 2019 when the Lions had returned to the Scottish Premiership.

Brown was again loaned to Livingston in January 2020, and last July he re-joined the Lions on a one-year deal.

Livi go into Sunday’s home match against Ross County on the back of a seven-game winning run, with a Betfred Cup semi-final against St Mirren at the end of the month to look forward to, and the Northern Ireland international is delighted.

He said: “It is a very successful part of the season for us.

“Every time I come here it gets better and better.

“The first time I came is when we first got promoted into the Premiership.

“Our first aim was to stay up and looking at the boys and how we have progressed since the first time I came is remarkable.

“We’ve come a long way. When I first came here you wouldn’t have expected maybe as much to compete for a trophy but look at how far we have come, we are in a semi-final.

“You can’t think about winning it just yet but you are in a semi-final and anything is possible.

“If we can carry that momentum into it, it would be perfect.”

Brown insists the winning streak, which began when David Martindale stepped up from assistant when Gary Holt departed, is bringing increasing confidence to the Lions squad.

He said: “No one thinks we have to win the game to make it eight, we just want to win the game to get three points.

“We all know we can do it, we have just won seven games on the bounce, we know we can win games.

“So it is more about going out and trying to get the three points.”