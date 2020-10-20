Chuks Aneke bags late winner for Charlton at Blackpool
Chuks Aneke’s late strike earned Charlton their second successive league win as they beat Blackpool 1-0 at Bloomfield Road.
Both sides ended with 10 men with substitute Aneke heading home in the 83rd minute after some excellent work from Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen.
James Husband received his second red card of the season inside the first two minutes for tripping Addicks striker Omar Bogle, putting the hosts under instant pressure.
Charlton defender Ben Purrington was then shown a second yellow card for a cynical foul on dangerous winger CJ Hamilton in the 39th minute to relinquish the visitors’ edge.
The two sides exchanged good chances before the break as Bogle and Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn went close.
Charlton were controversially denied an opener after 56 minutes as Ryan Inniss’ stooping header found the net but the goal was disallowed after lengthy deliberation with Bogle ruled to have infringed on the line.
But the Addicks finally found the breakthrough as super-sub Aneke nodded in Alfie Doughty’s knockdown.