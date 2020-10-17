Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United not feeling down despite indifferent start

Chris Wilder insists Sheffield United are not feeling sorry for themselves as they look to kick-start their season against Fulham.

The Blades were a revelation last season as they finished ninth on their return to the Premier League but, by Wilder’s own admission, the new campaign has not gone to plan so far.

Wilder’s side have lost all four of their matches, scoring only once, and only Fulham are below the Blades in the table heading into the weekend’s fixtures.

“We aren’t feeling sorry for ourselves and I don’t see a team who have put the white flag up,” said Wilder ahead of Sunday’s clash at Bramall Lane.

“Results affect belief a touch and results affect confidence a touch, and we are looking for that first point and first result to give us that confidence back in our play.

“You never know when that result will come along and kick-start your season, obviously we hope it is on Sunday.

“Every game is an opportunity to pick up points in this division and we haven’t done that yet. What you look for among players when you’re in among them is their attitude and body language and that’s been good, they are looking forward to the next game.

“We aren’t jumping through hoops and thinking everything is great and brilliant, we are down where we don’t want to be and we are the only one’s who can change that.”

Like the Blades, Fulham have also lost all of their Premier League games so far and Wilder added: “I’m not going to write us off at this early stage and no-one should be, and I don’t think (Fulham manager) Scott (Parker) will write off their chances either.

“They will want it on Sunday just as much as we do and they will have that siege mentality where people have an opinion on them, but my opinion on them is that they have a lot of very good players, decent pedigree and a manager who is a hugely enthusiastic, committed and talented football man.”

Wilder will hand club-record signing Rhian Brewster his debut on Sunday, but the Blades boss has yet to decide if that will be in the starting line up or from the bench.

“Rhian has been fabulous, a breath of fresh air, and he’s been lively and bright in training,” said Wilder.

“Rhian has been good but it’s a big decision whether to start him as regards the condition he came to us in, having not played much football and flitted between Liverpool’s Under-23s and first team.

“You can find at times when players get caught up between the two that their fitness isn’t where it needs to be. But he’s an undoubted talent and has given everyone a lift around the place.”

Wilder will check on his returning international players before finalising his plans.

The Blades have a Covid-19 issue with an unnamed player who has returned from the international break, as well as individuals nursing injury after representing their countries. Striker Lys Mousset (ankle) remains out.