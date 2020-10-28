Chris Hughton’s unbeaten Forest run extended to four matches with Luton draw

Nottingham Forest extended manager Chris Hughton’s unbeaten Sky Bet Championship run to four games since taking over this month with a 1-1 draw at Luton

The visitors had to play the entire second half with just 10 men as well after Nicholas Ioannou was sent off just before the break for a foul on Martin Cranie.

Despite trailing to Glen Rea’s goal, the visitors looked the stronger and fought back to level through Ryan Yates’ header to leave with what was a deserved point.

In the first half, returning home striker James Collins saw his shouts for a penalty turned down after a close-range effort appeared to strike a hand, while visiting attacker Anthony Knockaert’s cross flew narrowly wide of the far post.

Knockaert almost turned provider, his clever through-ball finding the onrushing Lyle Taylor, only for Town goalkeeper Simon Sluga to make a fine save at his feet.

The Hatters then went up the other end and took the lead after 22 minutes when a corner saw Cranie appear to be tripped, but referee Tim Robinson did not whistle for a penalty and Rea slotted home his first goal for the club in over two years.

The visitors’ task became even harder two minutes before the break when Ioannou was sent off for a late challenge on Cranie, official Robinson deeming it worthy of a straight red.

After the break, Rhys Norrington-Davies’ near-post effort was gathered by goalkeeper Brice Samba, while Reds midfielder Joe Lolley fired a 35-yard effort wide.

However, Forest did equalise after 64 minutes when a deep cross by Cyrus Christie from the right was met by the run of Yates, who powered a header beyond Sluga and into the net for his first goal of the campaign.

Knockaert’s drive was blocked by Tom Lockyer as the visitors appeared to have the man advantage at times in the second period, while Yates’ chip from 40 yards was easily collected by Sluga.

Rea had a chance of getting his second as he sent a volley over the crossbar from close range when a corner dropped to him in an inviting position.

In an end-to-end finale, Yates saw his low 22-yarder well stopped by Sluga, diving to his right.

A long ball forward then saw Luton substitute Jordan Clark beat the offside trap and tried to deceive Samba at his near post, forcing the keeper to parry.

Knockaert tried his luck with a curled effort in stoppage time but could not find the target as the spoils were ultimately shared.