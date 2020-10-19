Chris Hughton may hand Anthony Knockaert his Forest debut against Rotherham
Nottingham Forest could hand a debut to Anthony Knockaert against Rotherham as they look to build on their first victory of the season.
Joe Lolley’s last-gasp winner earned Chris Hughton three points at Blackburn in his first game in charge, meaning new loan signing Knockaert has the chance to come into a winning team.
Hughton has a couple of injuries to assess, with Tyler Blackett failing to make the squad at Ewood Park and Jack Colback being forced off early in the second half.
Harry Arter stands by for a recall, while Joe Worrall could reclaim his place in the squad.
Millers boss Paul Warne is still undergoing a period of self-isolation and will tune into the match via a live stream, while leading the half-time discussion on video link.
Defender Angus MacDonald will also be absent as he begins a three-match ban for his sending off against Norwich.
Joe Mattock was back in training on Monday after his own stint in isolation and could come back in at left-back, freeing up temporary stand-in Clark Roberson.
Chiedozie Ogbene faces four months out with a knee injury.