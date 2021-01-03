Chris Brunt ends Bristol City stay following calf injury
Bristol City have announced Chris Brunt is leaving the club after it was mutually agreed to end the injured midfielder’s contract.
Brunt joined the Robins in September following his departure from West Brom.
The 36-year-old former Northern Ireland international went on to make 14 appearances for City before suffering a calf tear in December that has ruled him out for most of the rest of the season.
Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton said on the club’s official website: “I’d like to thank Chris for his contribution since joining us.
“Unfortunately, the injury means he will miss the majority of the remaining season and we felt it was in both our interests to end the agreement now.
“Chris has been a pleasure to deal with in those discussions and we wish him all the best.”
The Championship outfit have also announced that left-back Cameron Pring has been recalled from his loan spell at Portsmouth.
The 22-year-old played 15 times for Pompey after joining in September, having signed a new three-year contract with Bristol City.