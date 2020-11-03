Chris Beech hails “deserved” win for Carlisle despite late Newport rally

Carlisle manager Chris Beech went through the full range of emotions as he watched his side cling on to a 3-2 victory at home to Newport.

The Cumbrians had established a deserved 3-0 lead thanks to a first-half penalty from Lewis Alessandra and a fantastic brace from midfielder Jon Mellish.

But Jamie Devitt pulled a goal back for Newport with six minutes left and Josh Sheehan added another in stoppage time.

Beech said: “This sport certainly puts you through it. With six minutes to go we’re looking at a comfortable win and then it’s up in the air.

“The important thing is that we got the win, which we fully deserved, and we got the reaction I wanted from the disappointment of the weekend.

“All three of the goals were excellent and I include the penalty in that. The boys are working so hard and they got the got their reward, albeit with a few jangling nerves along the way.

“We scored another three goals in our third consecutive home game. It’s a shame we conceded but for 84 minutes we were pretty dominant.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Michael Flynn and his team. He’s been doing this for a few years at Newport and they’ve got a good squad but we’ve beaten them when they’re on top form.

“That’s great credit to our players and everybody involved.”

County boss Flynn was honest as he discussed only his side’s second league defeat of the campaign.

He said: “We were beaten by the better team on the night. They could have been out of sight by half-time if we’re being honest.

“They were sharper and they took their chances well and we left ourselves with too much to do.

“We finished strongly but it’s disappointing that we left ourselves in that situation.

“When you’ve been on a run like we have, you want to keep it going, but we let a good side get themselves going and you can’t do that at any level.

“Carlisle worked hard and, like I say, there are no complaints from me about the result.

“We might have got something in the end but we didn’t do enough early on for my liking. We started too slowly and it’s hard to pick up when that’s the case.

“We didn’t test their keeper and we didn’t use the ball the way we can.

“Credit to Carlisle for that, but we know we can be better. We’re disappointed but we’ll get home and recover and get ready to go again.”