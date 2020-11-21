Chris Beech convinced Carlisle should have won more convincingly

Carlisle head coach Chris Beech felt his side could have won more convincingly after they became the first side to win at Crawley in the league for almost exactly a year.

The Cumbrians ended Crawley’s 14-match undefeated run in fine style with goals from Rhys Bennett, Josh Kayode and Aaron Hayden making it the heaviest league defeat for John Yems.

Beech would not go as far as calling it the most complete performance since he took charge, but was pleased the most about getting a clean sheet.

He said: “We could have won by more for the first time this season, but I wanted a clean sheet and am delighted to get one.

“It was a very good 3-0 away victory against a side who hadn’t lost at home for a year.

“But every game is completely different and on Tuesday we must be ready to face a robust Tranmere.”

Beech is keen for his men to build on this confidence-boosting result, and added: “We want to try and keep progressing.

“It is better when it is 3-0 and not 3-2 and I’m pleased we won against a good team.

Crawley head coach Yems admitted that this was the worst his side had played since he took over the reigns from Gabriele Cioffi nearly a year ago.

Yems said: “Carlisle were well organised and they were better than us.

“This was the worst performance since we have been here.

“It wasn’t us today but credit to them. Let’s hope we don’t have many like this.

“I have no qualms about it; it wasn’t us. Simple. We have to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“As a team we were not good enough.”

Crawley’s previous home league defeat was 1-0 against Exeter on 23 November 2019, and Yems added: “We need to go on another run now.

“If we were to lose, we did it in style; we got bashed up.

“The boys have been fantastic. We have won together and we must lose together.”

“Carlisle wanted it more than us. We are a good football side, but need to get more clued up.”

“To survive is your first priority. It is a learning process for us.”