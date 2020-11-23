Cheltenham squad in rude health ahead of Cambridge showdown

Michael Duff is likely to name an unchanged side
By NewsChain Sport
13:45pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of the top-of-the-table League Two clash with Cambridge.

England Under-20 goalkeeper Josh Griffiths returned from international duty to take his place against Walsall and is again likely to keep veteran Scott Flinders among the replacements.

Midfielder Finn Azaz returned from injury on the bench against the Saddlers as he is eased back into the fold.

Ellis Chapman and Matty Blair are likely to retain their places in midfield after solid showings in the impressive win against Walsall.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is likely to choose from an unchanged squad after Saturday’s game at Southend was called off.

Bonner has no new injury or suspension concerns after last week’s home draw against Barrow and the U’s slipped down to third after the inactive weekend.

Forward Paul Mullin has recovered from an ankle knock sustained last week to resume up front alongside Joe Ironside.

Paul Digby and Liam O’Neil remain long-term absentees.

