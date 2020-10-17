Cheltenham return to winning ways at struggling Southend
Cheltenham surged back to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory at winless Southend
The Robins suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Grimsby Town on Tuesday night but bounced back immediately.
But Michael Duff’s side never looked at all troubled at Roots Hall as they secured their fifth win in six games.
Cheltenham opened the scoring after just 10 minutes with Liam Sercombe scoring from the penalty spot after Kyle Taylor had brought down George Long in the box.
Shrimpers striker Brandon Goodship wasted a good chance to equalise from close range before Sercombe was denied by Southend goalkeeper Mark Oxley at the start of the second half.
But the Robins continued to threaten and doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Chris Hussey’s left-wing cross was headed into the bottom right hand corner of the net by Lloyd.
Southend, who were relegated from Sky Bet League One last season, posed Cheltenham no problems and now sit bottom of the table without a win in nine games in all competitions.