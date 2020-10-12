Cheltenham have no new injury issues for rearranged Grimsby clash
Cheltenham have no new problems as they look to continue their strong start to the season against Grimsby.
The Robins made it six wins from eight matches in all competitions with a 2-0 victory against Crawley on Saturday.
Sean Long (hip) and Callum Ebanks (knee) were absent for that game and both players will need to be assessed once more.
This fixture has been rearranged after being postponed last month after Grimsby’s players had to undertake a two-week period of self-isolation.
The Mariners are still looking for their first Sky Bet League Two win of the campaign.
Ian Holloway’s team did take a step forward at the weekend with a first clean sheet at Bolton and the Grimsby boss may select the same side if he is able.
Holloway hinted at a few tired legs in his squad but he did not name players who might be feeling those effects.
Owen Windsor, on loan from West Brom, could make his full debut after featuring from the bench at Bolton.