Cheltenham boss Michael Duff hails Alfie May’s ‘real moment of quality’

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff praised striker Alfie May for his wonder strike that set the Robins in their way to a 2-1 FA Cup third-round win over Mansfield.

The Stags took an early lead through Stephen McLaughlin and the hosts missed a succession of chances to draw level.

May hit the woodwork and saw several other efforts go astray before he curled in a fine strike in the 73rd minute to take the tie to extra-time, with Will Boyle’s header clinching victory for Duff’s side.

“He has that in him, Alfie,” Duff said. “His reaction after scoring probably shows you how frustrated he’s been getting because things haven’t quite been dropping for him.

“It was a real moment of quality to get us back in the game and the reaction from everyone with the celebration, it was a lot of relief.

“A lot of hard work had gone into the game up to that point, with nothing to show from it.

“That probably showed with the elation in the celebration for the equaliser.”

After May’s stunning goal, Boyle nodded in a long throw from Ben Tozer in the 110th minute to take the Robins past the third round for only the third time in their history.

Mansfield opened the scoring in the third minute through McLaughlin after an exchange of passes with Jordan Bowery.

Cheltenham pressed for a leveller for most of the first half, with May striking the bar in the 16th minute after a free-kick from Chris Hussey.

And he curled in a fine leveller from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute after Ellis Chapman’s pass.

Josh Griffiths made a fine save to keep out Jamie Reid during the first period of extra-time and George Lapslie’s effort was deflected just wide as Mansfield nearly regained the lead.

But Boyle had the final say with his fourth goal of the season and Alex Addai was denied a third for the home side by Marek Stech’s block in the final seconds.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough could not fault his players’ efforts at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

“In the last round we benefitted when we scored in the last minute of extra-time ourselves, so we know how it feels, the elation,” he said. “Now we know how it feels the other way round.

“I’m very disappointed, but credit to them, they closed us down and made it difficult for us to play.

“I’m disappointed to be out of the cup. We gave absolutely everything and have been done by a long throw in the second period of extra time.

“We’re not the first to suffer from his throw and we highlighted it this week. I thought we coped with the vast majority of them very well today.

“We got away with a couple and threw our bodies in front of a couple, but there were that many balls coming into the box, something’s going to drop. But I thought we had some reasonable situations ourselves.”