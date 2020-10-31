Cheltenham boss Michael Duff believes many teams can win League Two this season

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said he believes the race for the League Two title is wide open after his side defeated Gloucestershire rivals Forest Green 2-1.

Goals from Will Boyle and Andy Williams put the Robins in command at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium before Aaron Collins’ penalty restored hope for the away side.

But Cheltenham had done just enough for a first victory over their near neighbours since 1998 and it lifted them above Rovers into the automatic-promotion places.

“I do think it is more open, due to circumstances and the weirdness of this season generally,” Duff said.

“You are getting strange results and home advantage doesn’t seem to count for anything at the minute with no crowds.

“It’s not that I think the league is particularly good, bad or indifferent, but we know how hard it is to build momentum because crowds can help you get that going.

“We don’t know what’s coming next, but we’ll just get on with it and do our best.”

Cheltenham took an early lead through Boyle’s header from a long Ben Tozer throw-in after 11 minutes.

It was nearly 2-0 in the 22nd minute when Reuben Reid crossed for Williams, who was denied by a fine reaction save from goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Forest Green improved as the half wore on and Jamille Matt’s header was kept out by Josh Griffiths after a cross from Scott Wagstaff.

Ebou Adams’ effort was off target at the end of a slick attack from the away side.

But Cheltenham doubled their lead in the 57th minute when Alfie May released Williams and he calmly converted his fifth goal of the campaign.

Forest Green had Cheltenham pinned inside their half for most of the second period and they pulled one back when Wagstaff was brought down in the box by ex-Rovers midfielder Chris Clements.

Substitute Collins converted from the spot in the 73rd minute, but Cheltenham saw out the remaining 17 minutes and protected goalkeeper Griffiths well to end their long wait for a derby success.

Rovers boss Mark Cooper felt his side only performed for half an hour, leaving themselves too much to do.

“We gave two horrendous goals away,” he said. “The first should’ve been a foul on our keeper when he was blocked.

“The second one was a poor one to give away as well and speaks volumes for itself.

“If you give two goals away like that you leave yourself with a mountain to climb.

“We wasted 60 minutes of the game and only played for 30 minutes. We have no excuses today.

“Fair play to Cheltenham, they played well in the first half, but we edged the second half.

“I thought we’d get a chance and it eventually came with the penalty, but the linesman looked like he worked in a railway station the way he was waving his flag.”