Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter heads to Accrington on loan

Accrington have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan.

Baxter, 21, helped Chelsea win the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League during the 2015-16 season and had previous loan spells at Woking, Yeovil and Ross County.

“It’s taken a while to do because of the circumstances at Chelsea but I’ve got to thank the manager for holding on for me and waiting,” Baxter told the Accrington website.

“It’s a club that ticks all the boxes for me and I’m delighted to be here.

“I like to buy into the football club and I think all the supporters that have seen me over the years will agree with that.”

Stanley manager John Coleman said: “It’s been going all summer and we’ve resisted the temptation to take others because we thought that this one could drop and it has, so we’re delighted to get him.

“It’s now a big test for him, he’s had a couple of loan spells in the past but this is probably going to be the highest level he’s played at in England.”

Accrington, currently ninth in Sky Bet League One, have already signed Chelsea midfielders Tariq Uwakwe and Jon Russell on season-long loan deals.

Baxter’s move is subject to Premier League, EFL and Football Association ratification.

Blackpool defender Michael Nottingham has also joined Accrington for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old, a Saint Kitts and Nevis international, has signed a three-year deal at the Wham Stadium.

Nottingham said: “It came about very quickly but I wanted to speak to the manager as soon as I could and he sold it to me straightaway.

“He said he’s been an admirer of mine for many years and that he’d tried to sign me in the past, and he feels like I can play a massive part in taking the club forward.”