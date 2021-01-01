Chelsea could welcome Hakim Ziyech back against Manchester City

Hakim Ziyech hopes to return for Chelsea against Manchester City (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:25pm, Fri 01 Jan 2021
Hakim Ziyech could make his comeback from a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Morocco forward Ziyech has been out since December 5 but has returned to training and could start at Stamford Bridge.

Defender Reece James is sidelined because of a minor hamstring problem.

City will be without the five first-team players who have tested positive for coronavirus since Christmas Day.

Of the five now in isolation, so far only right-back Kyle Walker and striker Gabriel Jesus have been named.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan suffered a foot injury against Newcastle on Boxing Day but that is not thought to be serious.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Caballero, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Tomori, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Gilmour, Mount, Havertz, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Anjorin, Pulisic, Abraham, Werner, Giroud.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Dias, Ake, Mendy, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Aguero, Doyle, Palmer, Bernabe, Delap.

