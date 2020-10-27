Ched Evans nets winner for Fleetwood
Ched Evans’ crisp first-half strike proved decisive as Fleetwood secured a deserved 1-0 victory against Shrewsbury.
Last season’s League One play-off semi-finalists notched a second straight win on a night when they ought to have scored more than just one.
The Shrews threatened early on when Marc Pugh – making his second debut for the club – saw a deflected effort saved well by Jayson Leutwiler.
The hosts then took the lead when Danny Andrew drilled in a low cross which was met by Welshman Evans, who side-footed his fourth goal of the season smartly across keeper Harry Burgoyne and into the far corner from 18 yards.
Fleetwood almost went two up five minutes later when Paddy Madden was denied by Burgoyne from close range.
Burgoyne was again called upon soon after the restart when he kept out substitute Callum Camps’ well-directed effort.
Evans was denied a second in the 68th minute as his deflected effort was headed off the line by Marlon Fossey.