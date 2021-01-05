Charlton sign Liverpool winger Liam Millar on loan
Charlton have completed the loan signing of Liverpool winger Liam Millar until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old, who made his debut for the Reds in the FA Cup last February, has also been capped eight times by Canada.
Toronto-born Millar told the official club website: “It feels great to be a Charlton player and I’m excited to get going. Charlton is a big club and you can see that just by walking around the stadium, so I’m very excited.”
Boss Lee Bowyer added: “He wants to travel with the ball and he wants to go past people, that is what we need. It has been obvious, since we lost Alfie [Doughty] to injury, that we’ve lacked that pace to hit teams on the break.”
Millar spent the majority of 2019 on loan at Kilmarnock and is Charlton’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of forward Ronnie Schwartz on Monday.
Owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “It was important for us to move quickly at the start of this transfer window and I am pleased that it has been a busy 24 hours. We wanted to add more pace to our squad and, in Liam, we have a talented young player who is well thought of at Liverpool.”