Charlton sign former Cardiff striker Omar Bogle
Charlton have made Omar Bogle their fifth signing since Danish-American businessman Thomas Sandgaard took over the Addicks two weeks ago.
Former Cardiff, Grimsby and Wigan striker Bogle has signed a one-year deal at The Valley, with the option of a further 12 months.
The 28-year-old most recently had a loan spell in the Dutch Eredivisie with ADO Den Haag.
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer told the club website: “It’s a position we needed to strengthen, so I’m over the moon with Omar’s signing.
“He’s good at everything, his all-around game as a striker is really good and we’ll improve him, which we do with all our players. He will be a very good striker in this division.”
Bogle said: “It feels very good to be here, to finally get it done and to join a very big club.
“I spoke to Jonathan Leko (former Charlton loanee) and he had loads of good things to say about the club and about the manager and how good he is as a man-manager, dealing with players.
“At this stage of my career, being with the right manager is important.
“That, going hand-in-hand with this being a big club, makes it the perfect situation for me.”
Bogle follows Akin Famewo, Ben Watson, Chris Gunter and Marcus Maddison into Charlton since Sandgaard completed his takeover of the Sky Bet League One club from East Street Investments.