Charlton march on with win over Oxford

Andrew Shinnie, centre, celebrates scoring Charlton’s second goal
Andrew Shinnie, centre, celebrates scoring Charlton’s second goal - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:08pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
Charlton won their fourth game in a row as they earned a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Oxford.

After a quiet opening, where neither side created a chance, the visitors had the first opportunity on 26 minutes. Anthony Forde took the ball from inside his own half and was able to go on a powerful solo run which deserved more than him firing over the bar.

Charlton took the lead on 31 minutes, when Conor Washington picked up a through-ball by Andrew Shinnie and was able to slot home past goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

The lead was doubled just before the break when Shinnie delivered a superb free-kick from the edge of the area into the top left of the goal.

Charlton were reduced to 10 men on 66 minutes when Ryan Inniss received a second yellow for a foul on Matty Taylor.

Oxford looked for an opening but to little avail as the hosts held on comfortably for their fifth consecutive clean sheet.

