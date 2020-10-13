Charlton boss Lee Bowyer delighted with signing of defender Ryan Inniss
Charlton have signed “a winner” in defender Ryan Inniss, according to manager Lee Bowyer.
The 25-year-old defender has signed an initial two-year contract from Crystal Palace, with the Addicks holding an option for a further 12 months.
Bowyer told the club’s website: “It’s a position that we needed to strengthen.
“It has been difficult as there are not many right-footed centre-halves out there but we have managed to get a very good one.
“Ryan is a winner, it is important when you have players like that at the back, and he’s a leader, an organiser and in that centre-half position that is what we were looking for.”
Charlton later announced the arrival of teenage left-back Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
Bowyer said of the 18-year-old Dutch youth international: “He’s very exciting, he’s ambitious (with the ball), very good in possession, he has great energy and great pace.
“I would say he is quite similar to Jay Dasilva, the way he travels with the ball and goes past people. He’s exciting and different to what we have.”