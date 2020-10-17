Charlie Wyke and Chris Maguire lift Sunderland to victory over Swindon
Sunderland secured a comfortable 2-0 win away at Swindon thanks to strikes from Charlie Wyke and Chris Maguire.
The match consisted of few chances for either side, apart from the two goals, but Sunderland were ruthless in taking the limited opportunities that came their way.
Wyke made it 1-0 to the Black Cats in the 37th minute after finding space among the Swindon backline and converting a simple chance from close range to give the visitors the lead.
Maguire doubled the advantage for Phil Parkinson’s side in the 57th minute via a penalty that he won himself.
He surged through on goal before turning inside Mathieu Baudry who fouled him in the box. Maguire dusted himself down and calmly sent the penalty down the middle, beating Matej Kovar who dived to his right in vain.
Baudry almost made amends for giving away the penalty, but his header from Jack Payne’s free-kick drifted just wide of the post.
Josh Scowen could have made it 3-0 but his shot was saved by Kovar.