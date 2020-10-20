Manchester United kick off their Champions League campaign when they take on last season’s runners-up Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The French champions were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich in Lisbon less than three months ago as they faltered at the final hurdle in their bid for a first European crown.

The Red Devils have their work cut out to stop the potent attacking threat that Thomas Tuchel’s side possess and will still be licking the wounds from their 6-1 humiliation by Tottenham earlier this month.

However, a 4-1 victory over Newcastle at the weekend will give them some confidence as they look to upset the odds at Le Parc des Princes.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match

PSG are looking to bounce back from losing the Champions League final in August - (Copyright Imago/PA Images)

What time is kick off and what channel is it on?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight. Coverage of the match will be live from 7pm on BT Sport 2.

There are several ways you can get BT Sport. If you have BT Broadband, you can put BT TV and Sport on your current package for as little as £15 per month.

Where can I stream it?

You can watch PSG v Manchester United with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a rolling contract.

BT Sport subscribers will also be able to stream the match on the BT Sport website and via the BT Sport app on a laptop, smartphone or tablets.

Team News

Manchester United are without a number of star players for their trip to Paris tonight.

Harry Maguire, Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard are all unavailable for the game, as is new signing Edinson Cavani despite having come out of self-isolation.

Speaking about his selection problems, Solskjaer said: "We are a little bit depleted but we have more than enough players.

"We hope the players won't be away for too long. Edinson needs a few more days' training. Maybe we can think about the weekend.

"Hopefully Harry, Eric and Mason as well, but we're not sure about that."

Solskjaer also confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will captain the team as they look to spring a surprise on the Champions League runners-up.

Meanwhile, PSG will also be missing a number of key players for the game, with Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Thilo Kehrer and Juan Bernat all out.

But Julian Draxler and Marquinhos could both feature after returning to training along with the for Manchester United duo of Angel Di Maria and Ander Herrera.