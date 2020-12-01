Liverpool will look to book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League when they host Ajax this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will be hoping to put aside the disappointment of their draw at Brighton on Saturday and defeat to Atalanta a week ago, albeit with a number of injuries to deal with.

Ajax will leapfrog Liverpool in Group D with a victory tonight as they currently sit just two points behind with two games remaining.

By contrast, a defeat for the Dutch side would make it extremely difficult for them to qualify for the last 16.

Fabinho made an acrobatic goal-saving clearance in Liverpool’s win away at Ajax back in October (SIPA USA/PA Images)

What time is kick off and what channel is it on?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight. Coverage of the match will be live from 7pm on BT Sport 2.

Where can I stream it?

Team News

Klopp’s side continue to suffer with injuries after James Milner picked up a a hamstring problem at Brighton.

Thiago Alcantara is out for the rest of the year due to his knee injury, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita all sidelined as well.

Speaking about his depleted squad, Klopp said: "I don't have enough players to prioritise. It's not about the competition; it's about the players. On Saturday, the fittest players played.

"It's not a perfect situation but obviously not enough people want to offer us any kind of help [with the fixture scheduling], not only for us but for [all] football people. We just have to deal with it."