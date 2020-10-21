Liverpool will begin their Champions League campaign tonight as they face 2018-19 semi-finalists Ajax at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Reds are looking to make it out of their group for the fourth successive season in a row and will have one eye on a second European Cup triumph in three years.

Meanwhile, Ajax’s heartbreaking semi-final defeat to Spurs 18 months ago was followed up in the last campaign by a disappointing third place in their Champions League group.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will undoubtedly be the favourites heading into the game, but having dropped points in the league against Aston Villa and Everton recently, not to mention the loss of centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Ajax will be hoping they can get at the six-time European champions.

Gomez (left) and Fabinho (centre) are expected to start at the heart of Liverpool’s defence - (Copyright PA)

What time is kick off and what channel is it on?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT tonight. Coverage of the match will be live from 7pm on BT Sport 2.

Where can I stream it?

Team News

As mentioned already, the major miss for Liverpool will be Van Dijk, who Klopp begins life without following his ACL injury against Everton at the weekend.

Other defensive concerns include Joel Matip as he also picked up an injury in the Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Fabinho and Joe Gomez are expected to start as the central defensive partnership for a depleted Reds back line.

Thiago and Alisson are the other absentees for Liverpool due to injuries.