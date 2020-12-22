Celtic wait on Scott Brown fitness ahead of Ross County clash

Celtic could be without Scott Brown
Celtic could be without Scott Brown (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:18pm, Tue 22 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is a major doubt for Wednesday’s Premiership clash with Ross County.

Both Brown and defender Shane Duffy are battling for fitness after picking up knocks in Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is training again following a thigh strain and Hatem Elhamed is closer to fitness following a knock while James Forrest remains out following ankle surgery.

Former Celtic defender John Hughes will be in charge of County for the first time after being brought in this week to replace the sacked Stuart Kettlewell.

He will have to do without Regan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Connor Randall (back), Charlie Lakin (thigh), Tom Grivosti (hamstring) due to injury.

The Staggies are looking to repeat last month’s shock Betfred Cup win at Parkhead.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Celtic

Preview

PA