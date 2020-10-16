Celtic wait on key man Odsonne Edouard for Old Firm clash
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s Old Firm game against Rangers at Parkhead.
The French forward returned to Lennoxtown after being in quarantine since testing positive for Covid-19 while on duty with France Under-21s.
Israel duo Nir Bitton and Hatem Elhamed are also out after testing positive, with Ryan Christie absent as he self-isolates after being a close contact of Scotland midfielder Stuart Armstrong who contracted the virus – although the Hoops are questioning that decision. Striker Albian Ajeti has recovered from a hamstring injury but winger James Forrest is still out with an ankle problem.
Rangers new boy Bongani Zungu will be denied an Old Firm baptism of fire as he completes a 14-day stint in self-isolation.
The South African has joined on loan from Amiens but only arrived from France earlier this week and must now quarantine under Covid-19 restrictions.
Boss Steven Gerrard is assessing the fitness of the nine members of his squad who were on international duty but the derby is likely to come too soon for Joe Aribo and Kemar Roofe, despite both returning to full training from calf strains this week, while long-term knee injury casualty Nikola Katic remains out.