Celtic suffer Christopher Jullien injury blow

Celtic’s Christopher Jullien out for up to four months with injury
Celtic’s Christopher Jullien out for up to four months with injury (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
13:08pm, Sat 02 Jan 2021
Christopher Jullien will be out for up to four months with a knee injury, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed.

The 26-year-old French defender crashed into a post while making a clearance during Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Dundee United at Parkhead and was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Ahead of the Old Firm game against Rangers at Ibrox, Lennon told Sky Sports: “He is a very important player for us.

“But it is a bad injury, we are to lose him for a period of time, maybe three or four months.

“On the eve of this game it is a hammer blow for us really.”

