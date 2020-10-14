Celtic season-ticket holders keen to return to Parkhead

Celtic have told the Scottish Government they will be ready to welcome back fans when the time is right after releasing survey results showing the Parkhead faithful’s eagerness to cheer on Neil Lennon’s team in person.

Plans to start the reintroduction of supporters to Scottish terraces this month were put on hold amid soaring numbers of coronavirus cases across the country.

But the Hoops are keen to press ahead and reopen turnstiles once the Government gives them the thumbs up – and say they have the backing of their fans.

Parkhead bosses quizzed 17,000 season-ticket holders, with 99.5 per cent of those responding expressing “their overwhelming readiness to get back to Celtic Park as soon as we are able to do so”, according to the club.

A spokesperson for Celtic added: “We would like to sincerely thank our season-ticket holders for their fantastic level of engagement in this survey.

“The information will be crucial to us as we look ahead to a safe supporter return to Celtic Park. The survey demonstrates an over-riding willingness of fans to get back to Celtic Park when safe and to adhere to a wide range of safety measures as part of any return.

“Celtic has already worked tirelessly on establishing protocols for the safe return of supporters to Celtic Park. We have submitted detailed proposals to Government in terms of firstly establishing test events and we will continue to work with football’s Joint Response Group and all other relevant authorities as we move forward.

“We fully appreciate a return will be led by wider considerations, however when we are given the green light, then we are ready to go.

“We are grateful for the wonderful support and involvement from our fans. We also understand that many of our fans and indeed all our communities continue to face major challenges against the backdrop of the pandemic – something we do not underestimate.”