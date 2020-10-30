Cauley Woodrow injury blow for Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow has a hamstring issue
By NewsChain Sport
14:07pm, Fri 30 Oct 2020
Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael will be without striker Cauley Woodrow for the visit of Watford in the Sky Bet Championship.

Woodrow suffered a hamstring injury in the warm-up ahead of last week’s draw at Millwall, but played and scored in the midweek victory over QPR.

However, a recurrence of the problem means he will miss Saturday’s game against the Hornets and Tuesday’s trip to Cardiff.

Romal Palmer and Jordan Williams are also out injured, but Luke Thomas is back in contention after missing the win over QPR.

Watford head coach Vladimir Ivic has received some welcome injury news ahead of the trip to Oakwell.

Will Hughes, Andre Gray and Troy Deeney have all returned to training and Ivic expects them to play some part in the club’s upcoming games.

Stipe Perica does not need surgery on the injury suffered against Bournemouth last weekend and should be available after the international break.

Christian Kabasele was kicked in the nose in the midweek draw at Wycombe but trained on Thursday and should be fit to play.

