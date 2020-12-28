Carlos Corberan remains short of options for Huddersfield

Carlos Corberan’s injury situation at Huddersfield is unlikely to improve ahead of Tuesday’s match against Blackburn.

Corberan named an unchanged side for a third successive game in the Boxing Day defeat at Barnsley, with the number of players out playing a role in his decision.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer returned to the bench after recovering from a groin problem but Danny Ward and Kieran Phillips remain sidelined.

Tommy Elphick, Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman, Josh Koroma are all long-term absentees.

Blackburn are likewise facing a long list of sidelined players, although the return of Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton on Boxing Day was a welcome boost.

Elliott Bennett and Lewis Travis are both back in training but neither is expected back before the FA Cup tie with Doncaster on January 9.

Derrick Williams (quadriceps), Corry Evans and Joe Rankin-Costello (both hamstring) are likely to be out until February.

Scott Wharton will miss the remainder of the Sky Bet Championship season with an Achilles injury.

