Carlisle’s clash with Leyton Orient postponed following pitch inspection
13:09pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Carlisle’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient on Saturday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
A decision on the fate of the game, which was due to kick-off at 1pm, was taken in advance following an inspection at Brunton Park on Friday.
Club secretary Sarah McKnight told Carlisle’s official website: “Dave Mitchell had the pitch covered as soon as it became clear that the temperature was going to plummet but, with it struggling to get above zero over the past four or five days, we’ve found that we haven’t been able to beat the deep frost.
“With Orient travelling up today we took the decision to get a referee to look at the surface as soon as we possibly could, and it has been decided that the match will have to be postponed.”