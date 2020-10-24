Carlisle extend unbeaten run to five matches after Grimsby draw
Grimsby and Carlisle played out a gritty 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw which saw the Cumbrians extend their unbeaten run to five league matches.
Mattie Pollock’s first professional goal handed Grimsby the lead on 24 minutes at Blundell Park, before James McKeown bizarrely turned into his own net.
In-form Carlisle were quickest to settle without creating any clear-cut chances, but Gime Toure did manage to fire an early warning sign wide.
At the other end, Pollock headed straight at goalkeeper Paul Farman after getting on the end of a George Williams free-kick.
And when the same men combined for Grimsby midway through the first half, they did so to goalscoring effect – with Pollock rifling the ball home from close range.
Within a minute of the restart, Carlisle were back on level terms when McKeown tried to play out from the back, only to slice the ball into his own net.
Neither side were able to forge a match-winning moment, though, despite the best efforts of Toure, who threatened throughout the course of the afternoon in Cleethorpes.