Carlisle director of football David Holdsworth faces misconduct charge
11:38am, Thu 03 Dec 2020
Carlisle director of football David Holdsworth has been charged with misconduct for an alleged incident after Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to Doncaster.
Holdsworth is alleged to have abused one of the match officials after Carlisle’s 2-1 second-round defeat at Brunton Park.
A statement on FA Spokesperson’s Twitter site read: “Carlisle United FC’s Director of Football, David Holdsworth, has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their Emirates FA Cup fixture against Doncaster Rovers FC on Sunday 29 November 2020.
“It is alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official at the completion of the fixture and he has until Monday, December 7 2020 to provide a response.”